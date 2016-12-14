'Stangs have a host of runners-up in LaMoure

Posted 12/14/16 (Wed)

South Border brought home a third-place team finish Saturday at the LaMoure Invitational wrestling tournament.

Minot Bishop Ryan, a perennial mat powerhouse, claimed the top trophy, with 211 points. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm was runner-up, with 178.5 points, and the Mustangs finished third, with 169.5 points.

Rounding out the top five squads in an 11-team field were Kindred, with 122 points, and Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, with 99 points.

South Border was fueled by a host of runner-up performances from individual wrestlers.

Senior Tyler Kuntz, at 285 pounds; sophomore Riley Molter, at 220; freshman Mark Jochim, at 145; freshman Jake Herr, at 138; senior Jared Kaseman, at 132; junior Darrin vanGorkom, at 126; and 8th-grader Nathan Schauer, at 120, each finished second in their respective weight class.