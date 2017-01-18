Mustangs wrestle well in Gettysburg

South Border finished fourth in the team standings Saturday at the Battler Invitational wrestling tournament in Gettysburg, South Dakota.

Potter County, South Dakota, the host team, earned first-place hardware with an even 200 points, one point better than runner-up Mobridge/Pollock, South Dakota.

Redfield/Doland, South Dakota, was third, with 189 points, and South Border followed, with 155 points.

Chamberlain, South Dakota, had 133.5 points to round out the top five in a strong 18-team field.

"I was pretty happy with the way the kids wrestled," said South Border co-head coach Josh Hoffman. "This may have been our best overall performance of the season."