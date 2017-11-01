Mustangs finish fith at Casselton

Posted 1/11/17 (Wed)

South Border faced strong competition over the weekend and came away with a fifth-place finish in the team standings at the Letterman's Invitational wrestling tournament in Casselton.

Pembina County North, a co-op between Cavalier and North Border, topped a 24-team field, with 201.5 points. Lisbon was runner-up, with 193; followed by Minot Bishop Ryan, with 177, and Hillsboro, with 154. The Mustangs rounded out the top five, with 135.5 team points.

"I think we got a reminder of how much work it takes to compete at and place at the state tournament," said South Border co-head coach Josh Hoffman.

"This was another one of those 'mini state tourneys' we have on our schedule. Some of our guys wrestled really well, and some didn't. But, overall, it was a good tournament for us."