Hoopsters earn first victory of the season

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

South Border got into the boys basketball win column Thursday with a 47-40 triumph over Eureka/Bowdle, South Dakota.

Three players did all of the offensive damage for the Mustangs during the non-league contest played in Eureka.

Senior forward Tristan Lippert continued to emerge as one of the top hoop players in the area, pouring in a game-high 26 points. He was 7-for-12 on two-point field goals and 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Lippert completed a double-double statistical outing with 12 rebounds, leading South Border in that category as well.

Senior guard Bryton Dewald was another key, as the Mustangs evened their overall record at 1-1. He tossed in 16 points and handed out five assists.