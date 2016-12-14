Ashley Tribune News
Zeeland students will present Christmas concert
Zeeland Public School will present a Christmas concert next week.
The program will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the school gym.
Students in the grade 4-12 band will perform “An Angelic Christmas,” “Frosty,” and “What Child is This?”
In addition, several small ensembles will perform various well-known Christmas tunes.
The grade 7-12 choir will sing “Huron Carol,” “The Snow Begins to Fall,” and “Come, Come Emmanuel.”
Trudy Fraase Wolf is the concert director.