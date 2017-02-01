Storm blamed for widespread power outages

Christmas plans were changed for thousands of people in North and South Dakota last week.

Freezing rain, snow and strong winds not only delayed holiday travel plans, but caused power outages for a large area surrounding Ashley.

Gary Hulm, line superintendent with KEM Electric Cooperative, said KEM had approximately 800 customers without power on Christmas Day.

With the assistance of 22 additional electricians from Linton and Bismarck, the electric company had close to half of their customers back on-line by Monday evening and by Tuesday night they had only 250 without power.