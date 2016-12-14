Snow, wind and sub-zero cold strike state

Snow, strong winds and sub-zero temperatures shut down most of Ashley for two days last week.

No travel was advised for nearly all roads throughout most of North Dakota due to ice and compacted snow, including closure of Interstate 94.

Although no fatalities occurred, nearly 600 vehicle crashes related to weather conditions were reported last week in the state.

Ashley Public School was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, school started two hours late. It was one of four late starts so far this winter.

Superintendent Jason Schmidt said they built two extra days into the second semester.