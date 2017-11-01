Onion calendar predicts "pretty good moisture"

Posted 1/11/17 (Wed)

The onion and knife came out again on New Years Eve at the Eszlinger Ranch, northeast of Ashley.

Donna and Delbert Eszlinger have an annual exercise in which they slice an onion into cups and add salt according to folklore. It’s a traditional way of predicting weather.

Donna said “All in all, this looks to be a year with pretty good moisture. All months showed some moisture, especially the months of April, May, June, October and November.

"As crazy as it sounds, last year our onion calendar was quite accurate in predicting moisture for each month.”