Chamber names prize-winning floats

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

Winning floats in the Parade of Lights held on Nov. 26 have been announced by the Ashley Chamber of Commerce.

The first-place prize of $75 went to Reenie's Repeat; the second-place prize of $50 goes to Eve's Floral; and the third-place prize of $25 was captured by Ashey SuperValu.